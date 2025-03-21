Semi hauling steel coils temporarily closed I-70 West in Montgomery County

A crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Montgomery County Friday morning.
A semi was hauling steel coils around 4:16 a.m. when it went off the road. The driver overcorrected, causing the tractor-trailer to overturn and block the westbound lanes, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Traffic was diverted from I-70 West to Ohio 49 as crews cleared the scene.
The driver, a 44-year-old Lorain man, was not injured in the crash. He was cited for failure to control.
The right lane reopened around 5:54 a.m. and all westbound lanes were open as of 8:49 a.m.
