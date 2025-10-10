Senate passes $914B defense bill, with millions for Wright-Patterson

Congress will try to reconcile House, Senate NDAA bills by end of November
A respiratory therapist changes ventilator settings during a simulation at the Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine for the initial Critical Care Air Transport Team course at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in May 2022. The school is part of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s 711th Human Performance Wing. (Air Force photo / Richard Eldridge).

A respiratory therapist changes ventilator settings during a simulation at the Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine for the initial Critical Care Air Transport Team course at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in May 2022. The school is part of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s 711th Human Performance Wing. (Air Force photo / Richard Eldridge).
Local News
By
18 minutes ago
X

The U.S. Senate passed its annual bill on defense spending and policy late Thursday, with millions set aside for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The bill includes $45 million to build a Human Performance Wing Laboratory at Wright-Patterson, meant to serve as a “modernized headquarters for the Human Effectiveness Directorate of the 711th Human Performance Wing,” a statement from Ohio Sen. Jon Husted said Friday.

ExploreFunding for Wright Patterson at stake as Senate approaches vote

The directorate operates out of a series of “outdated facilities spread out over a mile on the base,” Husted’s statement says. The new facility will consolidate activities under one roof with modern equipment

Also in the bill: $15 million in planning and design work for a refurbishment of Wright-Patt’s primary runway, beginning to answer a long-felt need at the base.

And $2.8 million was approved to begin designing a new artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputing center on the base.

“The construction of the AI Supercomputer Center is essential to U.S. defense capabilities in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and advanced modeling & simulation,” Husted’s office said.

The bill also provides for a hypersonic tunnel facility at NASA’s Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky.

As well, the bill includes language for $2 million for the “DEEP SENTRY” program to infuse AI and machine learning into America’s missile defense system, Husted’s office said.

An attempt to reconcile House and Senate defense bills should be next, with House and Senate Armed Services committees hoping to craft a reconciled bill before the end of November, according to national reports. A House bill passed last month.

The Senate vote tally was 77-20.

“I’m especially proud that Ohio will continue to lead the way in America’s defense,” Husted said in his release. “This legislation delivers major investments in new infrastructure and technology at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base ... advances cutting-edge research at NASA Glenn in Cleveland and strengthens key national defense assets across our state.”

In Other News
1
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old with developmental delay found safe
2
Man gets prison time for OVI crash that killed man, seriously injured...
3
Sidney sportswear business consolidates, to lay off 58
4
Z-93: Remembering the radio station that once ruled the airwaves (and...
5
51 inflatables, 8 skeleton scenes adorn Centerville home’s property in...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.