Senator urges local manufacturer not to close plants

“The decision to close Norcold in Gettysburg and Sidney is short-sighted and fails to recognize the productivity of their workforce,” Brown wrote in a letter he shared publicly this week. “It has also caught these communities by surprise after many years of service. Ohio’s workers can compete with anyone in the world, and I urge Norcold to reconsider their decision and find a way to continue investing in the communities that have been Norcold’s home for more than half a century.”

Brown’s office said the senator attempted to meet with Norcold representatives to discuss the decision, but the company declined.

Brown said in a release that he requested Norcold to respond in writing to his letter by December 7.

A full copy of the letter is available here:

The letter says in part:

“Too often, we have seen companies close facilities in Ohio, but it is extremely rare for a company to refuse to engage with my office to discuss ways to try to reduce the harm a plant closure inevitably has on workers and their communities. I look forward to a prompt response that details how you plan to serve both your dedicated employees and the communities they call home.”

Monomoy Capital Partners, a middle-market private investment firm, agreed to acquire Thetford from The Dyson-Kissner-Moran Corp. about a year ago.

A message seeking comment was sent to Joanne Verkuilen, managing partner of Monomoy.