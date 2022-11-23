Senator urges local manufacturer not to close plants

Senator Sherrod Brown is urging Norcold not to close its refrigeration products plants in Shelby and Darke counties.
Norcold LLC plans to lay off a total of 358 workers from sites in Shelby and Darke counties, the company notified the state late last month.
The refrigerator producer will permanently close its plants at 600 S. Kuther Road, in Sidney, and 1 Century Drive, in Darke County’s Gettysburg, effective Dec. 31, a Norcold human relations manager, Heather Bates, told the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services in separate letters dated Oct. 27.
The senator’s office is sharing a letter he wrote to the company’s chief executive after he said company leaders declined to meet with him to discuss the closing plans.
Brown sent a letter to Stephane Cordeille, chief executive of Norcold parent Thetford Corp., a company based in Ann Arbor, Mich., urging the company to reconsider closing the operations.
“The decision to close Norcold in Gettysburg and Sidney is short-sighted and fails to recognize the productivity of their workforce,” Brown wrote in a letter he shared publicly this week. “It has also caught these communities by surprise after many years of service. Ohio’s workers can compete with anyone in the world, and I urge Norcold to reconsider their decision and find a way to continue investing in the communities that have been Norcold’s home for more than half a century.”
Brown’s office said the senator attempted to meet with Norcold representatives to discuss the decision, but the company declined.
Brown said in a release that he requested Norcold to respond in writing to his letter by December 7.
A full copy of the letter is available here:
The letter says in part:
“Too often, we have seen companies close facilities in Ohio, but it is extremely rare for a company to refuse to engage with my office to discuss ways to try to reduce the harm a plant closure inevitably has on workers and their communities. I look forward to a prompt response that details how you plan to serve both your dedicated employees and the communities they call home.”
Monomoy Capital Partners, a middle-market private investment firm, agreed to acquire Thetford from The Dyson-Kissner-Moran Corp. about a year ago.
A message seeking comment was sent to Joanne Verkuilen, managing partner of Monomoy.
