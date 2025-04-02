Serious injuries reported after racing Jeep hits house, crashes inside second home in Dayton

A Hyundai Sonata and Jeep Commander were racing while heading west on Xenia Avenue, reaching speeds of approximately 120 mph, according to Dayton police.

While racing, the Hyundai bumped the Jeep, sending the Hyundai into a utility pole.

The Jeep went off the road and went through the corner of a house before going airborne and going through the front of a second house, police said.

A 65-year-old woman and 61-year-old man were inside the second home at the time of the crash. The woman’s arm was impaled and she was stuck to a wall inside the house.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man was not injured, but taken to the hospital as a precaution.

There was a person inside the first home, but they were not injured.

The 23-year-old man driving the Jeep also had critical injuries.

The 17-year-old boy who was driving the Hyundai and his 15-year-old passenger both fled the area, but were found later. The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital and then treated and released.

Both drivers were believed to be intoxicated and neither had a driver’s license, according to police.

The 15-year-old passenger had a warrant and was arrested.

Technical rescue crews from the Dayton Fire Department did emergency shoring on one of the houses.

The Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.