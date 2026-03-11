Several local reps sign letter recommending Lt. Gov. Tressel for OSU president

Several local state representatives signed a letter urging the Ohio State University Board of Trustees to choose Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel as the next president of the university.
The letter declares the representatives’ “strong support” for Tressel, generally lauding his leadership experience and specifically highlighting his former posts as president of Youngstown State University and head football coach for OSU.
It concludes by asking the board for their “full and fair consideration” for the lieutenant governor.
Local representative signers include Tim Barhost (R-Ft. Laramie), Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria), Jennifer Gross (R-West Chester), Thomas Hall (R-Madison Twp.), Bernard Willis (R-Springfield), Jonathan Newman (R-Troy) and Angela King (R-Celina).
