Shells that didn’t fire led to truncated Americana Festival fireworks show

“Some of the shells that were supposed to fire did not fire,” he said.

Weiskittle declined to disclose the total cost for the show or other specifics about the agreement.

The committee said it is gathering information to determine why the show was shorter and the quality of the fireworks display “significantly less than expected.”

“We’re still in the early process of meeting with our vendor to determine what, if anything could or should have gone differently, but we have not had that opportunity to have that discussion yet,” said American Festival spokesman Dave Paprocki.

Once the investigation is completed, the committee plans to address its concerns with its fireworks vendor to help ensure quality shows in the future, the committee said.

The Americana Festival Committee is an all-volunteer organization that receives financial and logistics support for the now-50-year-old festival, including the fireworks show, from numerous sponsors. That includes numerous local businesses, plus government entities like Centerville and Washington Twp., Weiskittle said. Miami Valley Hospital South is one of the entities that helps contribute to the fireworks show, he said.

“We recognize and take seriously our role as stewards of those resources,” the committee said in the statement. “We assure you we will get to the bottom of what happened and do everything we can to avoid similar issues in the future. Thank you for your understanding about the challenges experienced with this year’s fireworks show.”

Paprocki said this year’s festival was “an overwhelming success complimented by fantastic weather, allowing for one of the highest attended Americana Festivals we’ve had in several years.”

“Our dedicated group of volunteers are excited to begin planning for the 2023 festival in the coming months,” he said.