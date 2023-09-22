Sheriff’s office asks for help finding man last seen in Oregon District

By
17 minutes ago
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help finding a Harrison Township man who has been missing for more than three weeks.

James Watson, 45, was last seen Aug. 30 when he was dropped off in the Oregon District in Dayton by family members, the sheriff’s office said. He was officially reported missing by concerned family members on Sept 8.

The sheriff’s office said that Watson’s cell phone has remained off since he disappeared.

ExplorePolice seek public’s help in downtown Dayton shooting; 2nd victim released from hospital

Watson is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes, stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 245 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information about Watson’s whereabouts to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.

“Any leads or information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could play a crucial role in reuniting him with his loved ones,” the release said.

