Shooting reported at Dayton gas station

Police and medics responded to a shooting at a Dayton gas station early Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting was reported at 12:42 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station at 2626 E. Third St., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Initial police scanner traffic indicated a man was shot in the chest.
Details on injuries were not available.
People are encouraged to avoid the area of East Third Street and Philadelphia Street as officers investigate.
