Shooting reported near RTA hub in Dayton

“I’m at Wright Stop Plaza bus station. There’s multiple gunshots,” a 911 caller said. “There was one pistol that went off, like one shot. Then it sounded like 10, like a machine gun.”

The caller said he saw people running away, but didn’t see anyone with a gun.

Additional information about injuries is not available at this time.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated a person with a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital shortly after, but it is not clear if the person was connected to the South Jefferson Street shooting.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.