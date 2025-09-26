Breaking: Man dead, 2 injured in early-morning crash in Dayton

Shooting reported near RTA hub in Dayton

A shooting was reported near the RTA hub on South Jefferson Street near East Fourth Street in Dayton on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Local News
By
Updated 11 minutes ago
Dayton police and medics responded to a shooting reported near the downtown RTA hub Friday morning.

The shooting was reported on South Jefferson Street near East Fourth Street at 9:09 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

“I’m at Wright Stop Plaza bus station. There’s multiple gunshots,” a 911 caller said. “There was one pistol that went off, like one shot. Then it sounded like 10, like a machine gun.”

The caller said he saw people running away, but didn’t see anyone with a gun.

Additional information about injuries is not available at this time.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated a person with a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital shortly after, but it is not clear if the person was connected to the South Jefferson Street shooting.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.

Dayton police responded to South Jefferson Street near East Fourth Street around 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, after a shooting was reported near the RTA hub. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

