Short on staff, ‘maternity care’ affected at Wright-Patt hospital

With staff numbers lowered by national deployments, one of the departments affected at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center has been its labor and delivery unit.
“While our medical support teams are deploying to proudly assist with the COVID efforts across the country, some medical services are affected, this includes maternity care. When this occurs, patients are notified to ensure continuity of care in the network,” a spokeswoman for the 88th Air Base Wing said in a statement sent in response to questions from the Dayton Daily News.
U.S. Northern Command has deployed multiple medical support teams to help civilian hospitals who are overwhelmed by their own staffing shortages.
Those deployments have included three teams from the 88th Medical Group at Wright-Patterson, the base said in February.
The medical group warned at the time that the deployments would affect a number of services, forcing delays in renewals of “non-urgent” medications, delays in “non-urgent” appointments, decreased inpatient-bed availability, postponement or cancellation of elective surgeries and more.
“As team members temporarily leave Wright-Patt, we want to be fully transparent about the impact these deployments will have on our staff and ability to provide care to our beneficiaries,” Col. (Dr.) Ryan Mihata, 88th Medical Group deputy commander, said in a statement. “Some appointments previously scheduled with impacted providers and clinicians will be rescheduled.”
Follow-up questions were sent to a base representative about the situation.
