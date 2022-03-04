Short on staff, ‘maternity care’ affected at Wright-Patt hospital

“While our medical support teams are deploying to proudly assist with the COVID efforts across the country, some medical services are affected, this includes maternity care. When this occurs, patients are notified to ensure continuity of care in the network,” a spokeswoman for the 88th Air Base Wing said in a statement sent in response to questions from the Dayton Daily News.

U.S. Northern Command has deployed multiple medical support teams to help civilian hospitals who are overwhelmed by their own staffing shortages.