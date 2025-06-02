Sierra Nevada expansion gets $5M boost from Dayton, Montgomery County

By Sydney Dawes and Thomas Gnau – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Dayton has approved millions in funding for aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul company Sierra Nevada Corporation as the company works toward doubling its presence at the region’s airport.

Colorado-based Sierra Nevada Corp. has two large maintenance, repair and overhaul hangars at Dayton International Airport and is building two more.

Dayton in May approved a $2 million grant specifically for a new ramp infrastructure that will “improve the Airport runway system and enhance SNC’s ability to operate their hangars more safely,” according to city documents.

The total project cost for the new ramp infrastructure will be $6.5 million. Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said this ramp project is crucial for SNC to bring large planes in and out of their hangars.

Dayton officials also approved another $2 million in reimbursement funding toward capital improvements for the expansion project for this year and next.

Sierra Nevada Corp.'s first Dayton hangar for aircraft modification work. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

Montgomery County’s Economic Development/Government Equity, or ED/GE, program is also supporting this expansion with $500,000 in funding. Dayton officials anticipate another award of $500,000 later this year through the ED/GE program, according to city documents.

“That project is a $94 million investment that creates 200 new jobs,” Dickstein said. The average salary of these jobs will be $94,000.

Cindy Gettig, the SNC project manager overseeing Dayton development, thanked city commissioners at their May 28 meeting for their continued partnership with SNC.

“It has been hugely beneficial for Sierra Nevada’s growth, and we greatly appreciate it,” Gettig said.

SNC last year was awarded a $13 million contract for A-29C fleet sustainment. This contract provides for the continued support of A-29C aircraft.

Its first and second hangars were developed in 2023 and 2024. SNC pledged to create 147 new jobs by 2028 through these first two hangars.

Dayton is close to SNC’s customers, including Air Force Materiel Command, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The AFMC spends some $7 billion to $10 billion a year on fleet sustainment, and most of that money is spent outside Ohio, SNC officials previously said.

