Northmont senior killed, 5 teens injured in crash into pole in Dayton
Sinclair College celebrates, Riverside man faces child porn charges and other weekend stories you might have missed

Local News
By Staff Report
23 minutes ago

Here is a look at five stories from the weekend to catch you up on the news.

PHOTOS: Colors explode at the 7th annual Dye Hard 5K

The seventh annual Dye Hard 5K starts with the air filled with colors Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the Clark County Fairgrounds. The Dye Hard 5K is a color run or walk event that raises money for the Developmental Disabilities Endowment Fund of the Springfield Foundation. More than 700 participants took part in the event with over 200 voluteers guiding racers where they need to go and throwing colored chalk on them as they run or walk past. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Sinclair Community College celebrates relocation of Workforce Development Team

Sinclair Community College will celebrate the relocation of its Workforce Development Team at the Downtown Dayton campus Monday.

This event also kicks off “In Demand Jobs Week” with this more convenient office space, located at Sinclair Community College, Building 12 at 12 W. Fourth St., according to a release from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“With the Office of Work-based Learning and Workforce Development now collocated, we can fully empower our unique abilities to expedite partnerships and collaboration, while working to serve the region and our students,” said Chad Bridgman, director of Sinclair’s Office of Work-based Learning.

PHOTOS: Wright State 2023 Spring Commencement

Wright State University conducted graduation ceremonies April 27-29, 2023 for its spring grads. The college gave out 1,603 diplomas. Ceremonies had guest speakers and a video message from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Riverside man faces 100 child porn charges

A Riverside man was indicted Friday on 100 counts in a child pornography investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Gerald Clovis Brecheen Jr., 26, is scheduled to be arraigned May 11 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 50 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 50 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The charges follow an investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

PHOTOS: New Carlisle Fire Department held its open house

The New Carlisle Fire Department held its open house Sunday April 30, 2023. Citizens had the opportunity to talk to firefighters and paramedics and check out all the equipment. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Staff Report
