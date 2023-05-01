Sinclair College celebrates, Riverside man faces child porn charges and other weekend stories you might have missed

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS

Sinclair Community College celebrates relocation of Workforce Development Team

Sinclair Community College will celebrate the relocation of its Workforce Development Team at the Downtown Dayton campus Monday.

This event also kicks off “In Demand Jobs Week” with this more convenient office space, located at Sinclair Community College, Building 12 at 12 W. Fourth St., according to a release from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“With the Office of Work-based Learning and Workforce Development now collocated, we can fully empower our unique abilities to expedite partnerships and collaboration, while working to serve the region and our students,” said Chad Bridgman, director of Sinclair’s Office of Work-based Learning.

READ THE FULL STORY

PHOTOS: Wright State 2023 Spring Commencement

Credit: Erin Pence Credit: Erin Pence

Wright State University conducted graduation ceremonies April 27-29, 2023 for its spring grads. The college gave out 1,603 diplomas. Ceremonies had guest speakers and a video message from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS

Riverside man faces 100 child porn charges

A Riverside man was indicted Friday on 100 counts in a child pornography investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Gerald Clovis Brecheen Jr., 26, is scheduled to be arraigned May 11 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 50 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 50 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The charges follow an investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

READ THE FULL STORY

PHOTOS: New Carlisle Fire Department held its open house

The New Carlisle Fire Department held its open house Sunday April 30, 2023. Citizens had the opportunity to talk to firefighters and paramedics and check out all the equipment. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS