Sinclair, MacAir reach training deal at Greene County airport

Sinclair has entered into a three-year contract with MacAir Aviation to provide aviation students with fixed-wing ground and flight training instruction at the Greene County airport. All new ground school and flight lab courses at Sinclair will be conducted by MacAir beginning in January 2022.

“MacAir is a top-notch operation. We’re excited about moving forward with them,” said Adam Murka, Sinclair’s vice president for external affairs. “The aviation of the future is going to require that strong, hands-on instruction that students are going to need.”