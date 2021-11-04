dayton-daily-news logo
Sinclair, MacAir reach training deal at Greene County airport

Aerial view of the Lewis A. Jackson regional airport in Greene County. FILE
Caption
Aerial view of the Lewis A. Jackson regional airport in Greene County. FILE

By London Bishop, Staff Writer
13 minutes ago

Aspiring pilots at Sinclair Community College will now train at the Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport in Beavercreek Twp. for at least the next three years.

Sinclair has entered into a three-year contract with MacAir Aviation to provide aviation students with fixed-wing ground and flight training instruction at the Greene County airport. All new ground school and flight lab courses at Sinclair will be conducted by MacAir beginning in January 2022.

“MacAir is a top-notch operation. We’re excited about moving forward with them,” said Adam Murka, Sinclair’s vice president for external affairs. “The aviation of the future is going to require that strong, hands-on instruction that students are going to need.”

Students will learn basics of aerodynamics, weather conditions, and the practical skills required to be a pilot. These skills are highly in-demand both locally and nationally, Murka said, as overall employment for airline pilots is expected to grow by 13% in the next 10 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“The college started 135 years ago as a workforce-focused and aligned institution. The aviation field is one that has been important to Sinclair for a very long time,” Murka said. “Aviation is in our blood around here, and we have programs that respond to a lot of the needs that you find in the aviation industry.”

Students currently enrolled in flight lab courses will continue to train with current provider First Flight Aviation until Aug. 15, 2022. Sinclair is also pursuing an agreement with Higher Ground Helicopters to provide helicopter ground and flight instruction. All helicopter ground school and flight lab courses will remain at the current facility at the Dayton-Wright Brothers airport.

Unmanned Aerial Systems students will continue to train at Sinclair’s National UAS Training and Certification Center on their Dayton campus.

Sinclair offers Bachelor of Applied Science degrees in Aviation Technology/Professional Pilot and Unmanned Aerial Systems, five different Associate of Applied Science degrees and several certifications in aviation technology fields.

