Wright State, Sinclair Community College renew partnership

“The signing of this new agreement strengthens Sinclair’s long-standing partnership with Wright State to provide exceptional, affordable education and training for our students,” Johnson said.

Sinclair students who participate in the Wright Path Partnership can earn their bachelor’s degree at Wright State at nearly half the cost of a traditional four-year degree, Wright State said. For example, Wright Path students from Sinclair who are pursuing a bachelor’s in information technology and cybersecurity at Wright State will save more than $19,500 in tuition.

Sinclair’s Wright Path students are also eligible for transfer scholarships of between $3,00 and $3,500 per year, which are renewable for three years.

Over the past five years, nearly 4,500 students have transferred from Sinclair to Wright State University, Sinclair officials said. During the same timeframe, 4,400 Wright State students transitioned to Sinclair to continue their studies.

Almost 20,000 students in 20 years have benefitted from enrolling between Sinclair and Wright State, Sinclair said.

Wright State and Sinclair said the institutions are also working on strategies to increase enrollment and completion of credentials and degrees for marginalized populations. The strategies include: increased FAFSA completion rates, increased admission rates to Sinclair and Wright State from high poverty school districts and more support to help students navigate the college experience.