Sinclair schedules in-person graduation for class of 2020

The “Class of 2020 Celebration” plans to bring graduates back together for an event with caps and gowns, walking the stage as names are read, shaking Sinclair Community College president Steve Johnson’s hand and a reception.

Sinclair, like most colleges and universities, canceled an in-person graduation in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world. In 2020, University of Dayton, Wright State University and Clark State Community College postponed or canceled their in-person graduation ceremonies, choosing to hold virtual ceremonies instead.