Sinclair schedules in-person graduation for class of 2020

Sinclair Community College plans to recognize its 2020 graduates with a special in-person event at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at the school’s Centerville campus, 5800 Clyo Road.
The “Class of 2020 Celebration” plans to bring graduates back together for an event with caps and gowns, walking the stage as names are read, shaking Sinclair Community College president Steve Johnson’s hand and a reception.
Sinclair, like most colleges and universities, canceled an in-person graduation in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world. In 2020, University of Dayton, Wright State University and Clark State Community College postponed or canceled their in-person graduation ceremonies, choosing to hold virtual ceremonies instead.
“We are saddened to share that Sinclair’s commencement ceremony will not take place this year,” Johnson said in 2020 when announcing that graduation would be postponed. “While this ceremony must be interrupted this year, we want our graduates to know that we are so proud of their accomplishments.”
Sinclair celebrated the class of 2022 graduates on May 6, noting a record number of awarded certificates and degrees at that ceremony.
The University of Dayton also held a graduation ceremony recognizing the class of 2020 May 13-14, after its 2022 class was recognized May 7 and 8.
In 2020, each graduate received a personalized package containing their diploma cover, caps and tassels, a letter from Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, a program, and special gifts from the Sinclair Foundation, the college said.
