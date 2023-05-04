Sinclair to graduate record number of students on Friday

Sinclair Community College will award a record number of degrees and certificates to more than 9,000 students at its commencement ceremony on Friday, May 5 beginning at 6 p.m. at the University of Dayton Arena.
More than 11,800 degrees and certificates will be awarded, which is a 7% increase over the then-record number in 2022, according to the school.
Ten students will receive bachelor’s degrees, including five from the unmanned aerial systems program and five from the aviation technology/professional pilot programs.
Sinclair also said 490 military-affiliated students will be earning Sinclair degrees and certificates, which is a 40% increase over 2022.
A total of 75 high school students will be getting associates’ degrees through the College Credit Plus program, a 9% increase over 2022. College Credit Plus is an Ohio-funded program allowing students in grades 7 though 12 to complete an associate degree while counting the college-level work toward their high school diplomas.
Sinclair said more than 9,000 students enrolled in CCP classes at Sinclair for the 2022-23 school year. Sinclair’s CCP students earned 65,910 credit hours for the 2022-2023 academic year, the college said.
“Sinclair Community College is proud to honor and celebrate the tremendous accomplishments of our 2023 graduates,” said Steven Johnson, president of Sinclair Community College.
The keynote speaker for Sinclair’s 2023 Commencement Ceremony is Debbie Murray, chief executive and president of Sinclair’s “sister college,” North Highland College headquartered in Thurso, Scotland.
UD has graduation set for Saturday and Sunday, also at UD Arena.
