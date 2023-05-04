X

Sinclair to graduate record number of students on Friday

Local News
By , Staff Writer
18 minutes ago
Graduation to take place at UD Arena at 6 p.m.

Sinclair Community College will award a record number of degrees and certificates to more than 9,000 students at its commencement ceremony on Friday, May 5 beginning at 6 p.m. at the University of Dayton Arena.

More than 11,800 degrees and certificates will be awarded, which is a 7% increase over the then-record number in 2022, according to the school.

ExploreUD to confer record number of degrees this Sunday

Ten students will receive bachelor’s degrees, including five from the unmanned aerial systems program and five from the aviation technology/professional pilot programs.

Sinclair also said 490 military-affiliated students will be earning Sinclair degrees and certificates, which is a 40% increase over 2022.

A total of 75 high school students will be getting associates’ degrees through the College Credit Plus program, a 9% increase over 2022. College Credit Plus is an Ohio-funded program allowing students in grades 7 though 12 to complete an associate degree while counting the college-level work toward their high school diplomas.

Sinclair said more than 9,000 students enrolled in CCP classes at Sinclair for the 2022-23 school year. Sinclair’s CCP students earned 65,910 credit hours for the 2022-2023 academic year, the college said.

ExploreRecord number of students earn Sinclair associate degree before graduating high school

“Sinclair Community College is proud to honor and celebrate the tremendous accomplishments of our 2023 graduates,” said Steven Johnson, president of Sinclair Community College.

The keynote speaker for Sinclair’s 2023 Commencement Ceremony is Debbie Murray, chief executive and president of Sinclair’s “sister college,” North Highland College headquartered in Thurso, Scotland.

UD has graduation set for Saturday and Sunday, also at UD Arena.

In Other News
1
ED/GE committee recommends $350K to help keep GM/DMAX in Montgomery...
2
Anderson appointed to fill Trotwood-Madison board vacancy
3
Dayton NAACP leader gets key to the city
4
Bibibop Asian Grill to open Huber Heights location
5
July hearing scheduled for rape case involving ex-Montgomery County...

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top