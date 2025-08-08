Sinclair updates EV technology workforce using federal grant

The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts an 11% job growth for automotive electricians through 2033 with approximately 9,600 job openings projected each year, offering an estimated median annual wage of $61,760.

“As the hybrid and electric vehicle market continues to grow, Sinclair Community College remains committed to providing innovative programs to prepare instructors and students with the latest technical training to meet the growing workforce needs,” said Justin Morgan, chair of the Sinclair Community College Automotive Technology Department.

Morgan added that the funding would allow them to train a “highly skilled workforce in new and emerging vehicle technologies.”

The Sinclair Automotive Technology Department hosted a “Battery Electric Vehicle Summer Institute” at the college’s downtown location as part of a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant. The grant allowed Sinclair to develop EV training and curriculum, according to the college.

The three-day workshop was led by facilitator Thomas Freels, professor of automotive technology. It was meant to help visiting faculty learn about theory, operation, service and diagnosis of battery electric vehicles.

The grant is also being used to develop a new certificate program in advanced training in high-voltage safety systems, removing/replacing batteries, servicing electric motors and other skills for working on electric vehicles.

The grant also allows Sinclair to recruit high school students for automotive summer camps designed to increase interest in taking these courses. One of those camps occurred this year, Sinclair officials said.

The automotive program is accredited by the Automotive Service Excellence Education Foundation.

The grant was awarded in September 2022 and will end in December of 2025, according to Sinclair.