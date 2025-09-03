Sinclair welcomes AES Ohio president as new trustee

Raga joined AES in 2010 and is a member of the company’s board of directors and the U.S. Utilities leadership team. He has served in multiple senior leadership positions at AES.

He is also a member of several boards, including the Dayton Development Coalition, Dayton Business Committee, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, Indiana Energy Association and the Capital Square Foundation.

“We are excited to welcome Tom Raga to our Board of Trustees,” said Steve Johnson, president and CEO at Sinclair. “Tom’s leadership, commitment to strategic growth, and focus on our region’s educational needs will be crucial in shaping the future of Sinclair.”

Raga, a southwestern Ohio native, said he is honored to join Sinclair’s board.

“I look forward to serving alongside my fellow trustees to advance the college’s important mission of providing high quality, accessible, and affordable education that prepares every student to succeed,” he said.