Six competing for three council seats in Yellow Springs race

The following includes the responses from village council candidates in the Dayton Daily News voters guide that can be found on the the newspaper’s website. Their responses have been edited for brevity.

Yellow Springs Village Council

Dean Pallotta

Dean Pallotta has owned and operated Dino’s Cappuccinos in Yellow Springs for 27 years, and has served on several village boards and other organizations, bringing both business and civic experience to the village council, he said.

“As a longtime resident and successful business owner in Yellow Springs, I understand the challenges and opportunities facing our community and the importance of a strong, sustainable economy,” Pallotta said. “My service on the Planning Commission has also given me hands-on experience with village policy, land use, and community development. Together, these perspectives allow me to bring both historical understanding and practical knowledge to help guide balanced, informed decisions for the future of our village.”

The top three issues the village faces today include housing and affordable living, infrastructure, and maintaining a thriving downtown, Pallotta said. Addressing these means upgrading utilities and roads, growing the local business community, and bringing seniors (who make up a significant portion of Yellow Springs’ population) to the decision-making table.

Senay Semere

Senay Semere previously served as the director of the Minority Business Assistance Center for the State of Ohio, has been on the Human Relations Council for the city of Dayton, and has worked in other economic development capacities. He says his top three priorities as a village councilperson would be solving the village’s housing dilemma, supporting local businesses, and leaning into the arts and culture initiatives that Yellow Springs is known for.

“Our village has long been a place where culture, creativity, and justice are lived values. I want to help preserve that spirit while also embracing opportunities to grow; whether that’s how we approach housing, support for local businesses, or plan for sustainable utilities,” he said.

Specific plans for these goals include implementing entrepreneurship programs with the Small Business Development Corporation, as well as the local chamber of commerce. Additionally, this means taking a look at procurement and contracting policies and infrastructure and permitting, he said.

Stephanie Pearce

Stephanie Pearce, a former firefighter and medic and current employee for nonprofit Story Chain, said there are several crucial issues facing Yellow Springs, including jobs and housing costs, and an upcoming fiscal deficit.

Pearce said she would focus on job creation and development, ensuring open communication and dialogue with residents and business owners, and look for realistic affordable housing solutions.

This includes seeking out and incentivizing companies that pay livable wages to locate to Yellow Springs, and encouraging the council towards more “resident-focused initiatives and decisions,” she said.

“The recent tax breaks given to wealthy corporate developers is an insult to the residents of Yellow Springs and a terrible financial move. That should never happen again,” she said. “Affordable housing projects need to be realistic. The input of residents and business owners needs to be sought after and respected, rather than limited and dismissed.”

Angie Hsu

Angie Hsu, a local restaurant owner who has served on the Yellow Springs Community Foundation Board and on the board of Yellow Springs Home, Inc., says she is running for council to engage directly in the decisions being made about the village, “which have an impact not only on today, but the future of Yellow Springs and what type of place it is,” she said.

Hsu’s top three issues are access to affordable housing, economic vitality for downtown Yellow Springs, and efficient investment in infrastructure.

“Over the years it has become harder and harder for many people to continue to live here,” Hsu said. “My years of working in community organizing and advocacy have taught me how to value both the individual voice and story and the collective narrative. These are complex issues in front of us, and hence they require full engagement at many levels to reach effective solutions.”

Brian Housh

Incumbent Brian Housh has served 12 years as a local elected official, and has served on a number of local boards, including the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and Yellow Springs Development Corporation.

“The village is currently tasked with figuring out how to change our budget trajectory, which means that finance acumen and infrastructure savvy are critical to the skill set of future council members,” Housh said, adding that he is concerned the village has “lost the balance with out ‘Council-Manager’ form of government.”

Housh’s three main priorities are improving infrastructure, fostering affordability, and facilitating economic vitality, he said.

“Supporting local businesses & attracting good jobs is vital,” Housh said. “I support efforts to grow our residential base, many of whom would live within walking distance of downtown and would help support local businesses, providing places for current and future workers to live.

Housh added he supports expanding village’s economic development to secure more jobs, which complements new housing growth for families.

Scott Osterholm

Scott Osterholm, a 1988 Yellow Springs High School graduate, is running for village council to give a voice to the working class and address the needs of the village, he said.

Osterholm has been active in various local committees for the last decade, he said, adding his top three priorities are apartments, infrastructure, and strategic growth.

“On affordable housing I will continue to work with Home Inc. and others private or public to get this done,“ he said.

Addressing infrastructure means identifying the projects that need attention, and seeking grant funding to address them, he said.

“Strategic growth is important,” he said. “I would like to get back to a population of about 4600. Hopefully have families so more children in our schools.”