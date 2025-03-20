Skechers store planned for Beavercreek shopping center

A Skechers representative said a store was planned for this autumn, but it was too early to announce any details.

Skechers has roughly 15 other locations in Ohio, including in Cincinnati, and has around 5,200 stores across 180 countries around the globe.

Skechers plans to open its first store in the Miami Valley later this spring. Located at 2661 Miamisburg Centerville Road, in Miami Twp., the Skechers store will share space with Golf Galaxy at the intersection of Mad River Road and Ohio 725.

A new Dunkin location is also planned for the shopping center, and will be located in a 1,500-square-foot space at 2730 N. Fairfield Road. Dunkin is expected to open before July 1.