Breaking: Skechers store planned for Beavercreek shopping center

Skechers store planned for Beavercreek shopping center

This is an aerial photograph of the intersection of Dayton Xenia Road and North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, Ohio. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

This is an aerial photograph of the intersection of Dayton Xenia Road and North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, Ohio. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Local News
By
31 minutes ago
X

California-based shoe brand Skechers is planning a new store for the shopping center located across from the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

Skechers will open in the Rex Shopping Center, located along North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, later this year. The shopping center also contains a Mens' Wearhouse, Jeet Indian Restaurant, and a Chili’s.

A Skechers representative said a store was planned for this autumn, but it was too early to announce any details.

Skechers has roughly 15 other locations in Ohio, including in Cincinnati, and has around 5,200 stores across 180 countries around the globe.

Skechers plans to open its first store in the Miami Valley later this spring. Located at 2661 Miamisburg Centerville Road, in Miami Twp., the Skechers store will share space with Golf Galaxy at the intersection of Mad River Road and Ohio 725.

ExploreDunkin' to open second location in Beavercreek near The Mall at Fairfield Commons

A new Dunkin location is also planned for the shopping center, and will be located in a 1,500-square-foot space at 2730 N. Fairfield Road. Dunkin is expected to open before July 1.

In Other News
1
‘I need to love myself:’ Panel spotlights mental health
2
Scams bilking money from area people at all-time high, FTC reports show
3
Company tied to a Detroit manufacturer buys Dayton plant for $1.3M
4
Union protests outside U.S. Rep. Mike Turner’s office to urge support...
5
Franklin schools to answer questions on district finances, tax levy...

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter