Smoke detectors alert residents to house fire in Riverside

Smoke detectors helped alert a Riverside family to a house fire Friday morning.
A woman and two children were home at the time of the fire and managed to get out safely, according to Riverside firefighters. No injuries were reported.
The fire was reported shortly before 8 a.m. in the 1200 block of Gridley Drive.
When smoke detectors went off, the woman found a fire in a spare bedroom and got the two children outside.
The family was displaced by the fire, but it is not clear if the home is a total loss at this time, according to firefighters.
In addition to Riverside Fire Department, Dayton, Beavercreek and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base firefighters also responded.
