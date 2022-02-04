Snowed-in court makes history w/ first-ever fully virtual adoption hearing

But this was the first time all court participants and family members took part fully virtually, Wright said. The hearings are recorded to the “cloud” — secure servers elsewhere — and downloaded for retrieval when needed by others.

Safety was the first reason, the judge said.

“I guess it was, first, a test run because we never tried 100% virtual hearings before,” Brannon said. “But it was also a matter of necessity because of the weather. I mean, when people are down with COVID, the Bengals and the weather, it seems like everybody has a reason not to get things down. We have a pretty dedicated staff.”

Counsel and attorneys agreed to go the virtual route, he said.

In all, the court oversaw three virtual adoption hearings Friday and 10 virtual civil commitment hearings — sometimes called “pink slip” hearings, addressing confidential situations involving people who may be considered a danger to themselves and others.

Brannon praised the parents for their flexibility and openness.

“I think the credit goes to the parents on that one,” he said. “They take a difficult situation and then invite the child in. We kind of give all the credit to them.”