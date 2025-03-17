Sobriety checkpoint to take place in Washington Twp. this evening

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will be operating the checkpoints.

Checkpoint locations are based on statistical data.

Last year, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies made 88 arrests for impaired driving at or near the checkpoint location. They made 30 arrests in the same area in 2023.

Montgomery County had 11,612 traffic crashes in 2024, including 61 fatal crashes that resulted in 66 deaths, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thirty-eight fatal crashes involved an impaired driver, resulting in 43 deaths.