Some Dayton-area vaccine appointments still open

By Kaitlin Schroeder

Several local providers are reporting they have openings for people eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton has a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for Saturday Feb. 27.

These are for individuals age 65 and older or individuals with qualifying health conditions. Please call their scheduling office by 5:30 pm today, Friday Feb. 26, at (937) 461-6869 to make an appointment.

Premier Health said as of 4 p.m. today they had COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at clinics scheduled for early next week.

More details are available at www.premierhealth.com/vaccine. Eligible Ohioans can schedule appointments through the website, or they can call (937) 276-4141 seven days a week between 8:30 am and 5 pm. For faster service, we encourage eligible individuals to schedule appointments online, if possible.

The state also has a map where you can search to find which of the more than 700 vaccine providers in Ohio are located near you: vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Look at the provider’s website in advance before seeking a vaccine. Availability changes day-to-day and almost all require appointments in advance.

