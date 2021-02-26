Some Dayton-area vaccine appointments still open

Premier Health said as of 4 p.m. today they had COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at clinics scheduled for early next week.

More details are available at www.premierhealth.com/vaccine. Eligible Ohioans can schedule appointments through the website, or they can call (937) 276-4141 seven days a week between 8:30 am and 5 pm. For faster service, we encourage eligible individuals to schedule appointments online, if possible.