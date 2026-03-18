Space Force approves $22.2M for new intelligence complex at Wright-Patterson AFB

The total cost of the project is put at $370 million, an amount which has not yet been allocated.

“I advocated for these funds because this project will strengthen our national security, reinforce Wright-Patt’s strategic importance, and help ensure the Miami Valley continues to play a central role in defending our nation,” Turner, R-Dayton, said in a statement. “Wright-Patt remains a cornerstone of our national defense, and this funding is an important step forward in advancing its intelligence mission.”

Space Force allocated the $22.2 million from discretionary funding at Turner’s request, his office said.

The new facility is planned as a secure, multi-floor building and will support intelligence work, the congressman said.

Movement toward the milestone began in late 2020, barely a year after Space Force was created, when Gen. John Raymond, then chief of space operations for Space Force, confirmed that a new National Space Intelligence Center would be located at Wright-Patterson.

In fiscal year 2022, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence funded the center.

The space-focused center— stood up as “Space Delta 18″ in the summer of 2024 — shares space in the new Intelligence Production Complex III building with the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) on the base’s Area A. (Lower Space Force units are referred to as “deltas,” a nod to the symbols long used by Space Command and other space-focused missions.)

This will be a new building for the National Space Intelligence Center.