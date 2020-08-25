Speed, unsafe driving target of safety patrol operation

The Dayton Police Department is partnering with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Trotwood Police Department, according to a release from the city of Dayton.

Officers will focus on interstates and highways (Interstate-75, U.S. 35 and state routes 4 and 49) in the area, along with some local thoroughfares where complaints of speed and other unsafe driving behaviors have been reported.