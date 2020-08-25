Speed, unsafe driving target of safety patrol operation

Speeding and other unsafe driving behavior will be targeted next Wednesday in a joint traffic safety patrol operation.
The Dayton Police Department is partnering with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Trotwood Police Department, according to a release from the city of Dayton.
Officers will focus on interstates and highways (Interstate-75, U.S. 35 and state routes 4 and 49) in the area, along with some local thoroughfares where complaints of speed and other unsafe driving behaviors have been reported.
Sgt. Gordon Cairns, supervisor of the Dayton Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit, said the operation is focused on promoting compliance with traffic laws.
In Dayton, there are approximately 20 miles of interstates or freeways, with 17 exits. In 2018, there were 363 crashes on I-75; 202 crashes on U.S. 35; and 78 crashes on state Route 4, totaling 643 crashes on the highway system. Many times speed, distracted driving and reckless driving are causes for accidents.
“This is about motorist safety, Cairns said. If we can help prevent hazardous traffic situations from occurring on our highways and main roads, we can hopefully prevent or reduce the number of traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries.”