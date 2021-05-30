Splash Pad at Centennial Park open for summer

Centennial Park in Englewood held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially unveil their new splash pad just in time for summer.
The new water feature has been in the works since last summer to replace one which was constructed in the mid 1990′s. The older one had presented maintenance issues and would’ve been more expensive to fix than to replace said City Manager Eric Smith.
Credit: India Duke
“The water feature is extremely popular not only in this community but we have people come in from surrounding communities. Often times busloads of kids arrive from day care centers and other places,” he said.
The new splash pad has several sprinklers, three small dump buckets, two vertical water launchers, a palm tree, and a frog shaped entrance with sprinklers. The water feature cost the city about $140,000 and is larger in area and has more features than the previous one. City officials say that in addition to being good for the community the facility is also good for the environment.
“It’s designed to be entirely safe, because the water is not recycled, it’s all fresh water and the excess water will drain to the pond,” Smith said. “So in the heat of the summer the pond is refreshed by the water from the water feature.”
The splash pad is open Memorial Day through Labor Day from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.