Splash Pad at Centennial Park open for summer

“The water feature is extremely popular not only in this community but we have people come in from surrounding communities. Often times busloads of kids arrive from day care centers and other places,” he said.

The new splash pad has several sprinklers, three small dump buckets, two vertical water launchers, a palm tree, and a frog shaped entrance with sprinklers. The water feature cost the city about $140,000 and is larger in area and has more features than the previous one. City officials say that in addition to being good for the community the facility is also good for the environment.