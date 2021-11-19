Sports nonprofit aims for $9.5 million facility in Fairborn

The city of Fairborn wrote a submission for funding to the Dayton Region Priority Development & Advocacy Committee (PDAC), asking for $4.4 million on behalf of 937 Hoop Dreams. The submission says the project already has $767,000 in private contributions and fundraising efforts began in May 2021.

PDAC helps establish regional priorities for the Dayton Development Coalition as it seeks funding for local projects that benefit economic development, health, education or quality of life in the region, according to the DDC.

Greene County Commissioners Rick Perales, Tom Koogler, and Dick Gould wrote a letter in support of the project, saying the facility is expected to have a significant economic impact in the community.

The commissioners said they expect to see $2.8 million in added Greene County revenue in the first year of operation, and about $8.6 million projected in its third year. The economic impact would be generated from the facility’s yearly programming as well as a place where regional and national tournaments for youth basketball, volleyball, soccer, baseball and softball could be held.

“937 Hoop Dreams’ programming saves children’s lives, and the new facility would give 937 Hoop Dreams a bigger platform to do so,” the commissioners wrote.

Between one and 10 jobs would be created, and the average salary for the jobs would be between $25,001 and $50,000, according to the submission. Other temporary positions would be tied to tournaments.

O’Connor said 937 Hoop Dreams is currently working out of the old Salvation Army building downtown and using some of Sinclair Community College’s space.

He said 937 Hoop Dreams picked the location in Fairborn because there was a lot of land available, and it is close to both I-75 and I-70, and is right off I-675.

“Just a lot different opportunities for the kids of Greene County and the surrounding area,” he said.

The city of Fairborn said the city and the county are planning to work with 937 Hoop Dreams to find grants and funding opportunities.

“One of the concerns voiced by the Fairborn residents has surrounded the limited opportunities in the community for youth,” said Meghan Howard, spokesman for the city of Fairborn.

Howard said O’Connor has a great reputation for building successful organizations that are community minded and focused on helping youth achieve success on the court and in the classroom.

“While this project is still in the fundraising stage, we are excited for the vision that 937 Hoop Dreams has for this project and see this as a great opportunity to provide a positive outlet for Fairborn youth and beyond,” she said.