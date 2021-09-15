Springboro council to vote on Easton Farm rezoning, preliminary development plan

Explore Residents say Springboro development density rate too high despite removal of apartments

Dillin has said the goal of the project is to create a walkable, mixed-use neighborhood to address various needs not being met in Springboro. The proposal includes a commercial district, parks, walking/biking paths, an independent living facility, townhomes and single-family homes.

In hearings this summer several residents have spoken in favor of the plan because they said they wanted the option to stay in Springboro for the independent living community, or to see new restaurants opened.

Some residents of subdivisions adjacent to the property have said they are opposed to this version of the project because of density of homes proposed in the Planned Unit Development, and voiced concerns about traffic issues and about the amount of commercial space proposed for the development.

This is not be the first time plans for a development on the property have been presented to the city. In 2008 and 2017, plans to develop the same land were brought forward by other developers, but either rejected by the city or dropped.

The Easton Farm property is zoned R-1, Estate-Type Residential District. The R-1 District allows residential development at a density of two dwelling units per acre on 20,000 square foot lots. The R-1 District was applied to this property in 2015 as part of the implementation of the current Planning & Zoning Code.

The new proposal seeks rezoning the land to Planned Unit Development-Mixed Use, with three components: mixed-use, multi-family, and residential.

The Springboro Land Use Plan, adopted by City Council in April 2009, includes recommendations for this area of town. It stated that Preferred Land Uses for the area include convenience retail, personal service, retail ses limited to a maximum of 75,000 square feet in floor area, among other uses. The Land Use Plan also calls for residential development at an overall density of six to eight dwelling units per acre. The Dillin proposal the council will vote on Thursday meets the criteria of the Land Use Plan and meets the standards it set for density.



















In planning commission meetings, the developers listened and met with residents who raised concerns and opposition as well as with city staff. On June 9 the city’s Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the city council approve the project.

The developers have adjusted the plan multiple times and removed features originally proposed in an attempt to make it more acceptable for neighboring residents. Among the changes were a reduction of building heights from four stories to three stories; eliminating a parking garage; reducing the number of apartments; increasing the green space; eliminating an outparcel for a fire station; and donating more acreage to North Park.

The Planning Commission approved a version of the project that would see construction of 519 dwelling units — apartments, townhomes, and single-family residences — on 89 acres of land, for a development density of 5.83 units per acre.

The city’s density calculation excludes a 16-acre family farm which already exists on the back of the property, as well as a proposed 113-unit independent living facility.

The plan also included 22.89 acres of open space, 25.72 percent of the residential land area. City officials said the 2009 Land Use Plan for that area recommends development up to six to eight units per acre when a minimum of 25% open space is provided. The new proposal also excludes commercial uses such as gas stations, hotels, car washes, and stand-alone drive-throughs; and eliminated any street connections to Fox Trail Drive.

The plan being proposed now includes: