Springboro manufacturer eyes expansion, 45 new jobs, millions in additional payroll

Daklak Do inside of one of his company’s buildings in Springboro. STAFF/LAWRENCE BUDD

51 minutes ago
A Springboro manufacturer intends to add 45 jobs to its Advanced Drive facility, the company said Friday.

Advanced Interior Solutions, Inc. (AISI), a manufacturer of thermoformed products, today announced that it intends to create 45 new jobs, add $2.2 million in new payroll, while retaining 61 existing positions, representing a payroll investment of $3.1 million in Warren County.

Demand for AISI’s products in the automotive, aerospace, and commercial flooring industries is driving the expansion, the company said.

New positions will include assembly employees, production supervisors, and manufacturing and quality engineers.

Founded in 2004, AISI and its partner company, Advanced Engineering Solutions, Inc. — also in Springboro — deliver tooling and equipment, engineering and manufacturing services to customers worldwide.

By 2019, the companies were among Springboro’s top 10 employers. Its interior parts at the time were being installed in vehicles built by Chrysler, BMW and General Motors.

“The Advanced family of companies and the Do family are proud to again partner with the city of Springboro, Warren County and the state of Ohio for our next chapter of growth,” Daklak Do, president and CEO of both Advanced Engineering Solutions and Advanced Interior Solutions, said in a statement. “We have chosen to make Springboro our home base because it is a great community to live and work in and because of their continued support for local business.”

“Investing in infrastructure is key to helping communities grow and thrive,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development.

