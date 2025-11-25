Springboro planners split on ‘The Lawn’ development with retail, 335 apartments

Three commission members: Councilman Stephen Harding, Scott Marshall and John Sillies, voted no because they did not agree with the inclusion of a gas station in the proposed general plan, said September Bee, planning assistant for the city of Springboro.

The concept is for a mix of convenience and food/beverage retail anchored by a “destination hospitality experience” along with 335 residential units that will each face a courtyard, trail or parkland, according to documents submitted to the city by developer Kingsley + Co., a minority-owned real estate investment and development construction management firm based in Cincinnati.

The property, which was farmed as recently as last year, is on the south side of the 300 block of West Central Avenue, adjacent to the Enclave of Springboro senior living community and Tractor Supply Co. It sits centrally between the Interstate 75 interchange and Wright Station.

Rezoning together with general plan review are the first step in the three-step PUD review and approval process and also will go before Springboro City Council.

Bailey Farm

City planners approved the final review of the plan for the second phase of the Bailey Farm subdivision at 6821 Red Lion Five Points Road just east of Heatherwoode Golf Club.

The first phase is a 130-home subdivision on 80 acres near the southwest corner of West Lower Springboro and Red Lion Five Points roads.

The second phase is for an additional 64 single-family buildable lots on 31½ acres.

Houses will range from 1,544 to more than 4,300 square feet, according to developer M/I Homes of Cincinnati.

The record plan review and approval is the last step in the PUD process. It now proceeds to city council.

East Street

Planners also approved the rezoning and general plan for a one-acre site at 100-150 East Street in the city’s historic district.

The city purchased five houses in 2024 and 2025, which have since been demolished.

The city requested the rezoning to PUD-R to accommodate redevelopment with single-family, detached houses. The north half of the property will be developed beginning next year with four lots. Three will face East Street and one will face North Street, according to planning commission documents.

A north-south alley also is proposed as part of the redevelopment.

New construction is subject to review by the Architectural Review Board because it is in the historic district.