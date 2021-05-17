Springfield will be part of NASA’s ‘advanced air mobility’ research

FlyOhio, based at the Ohio/Indiana UAS Center and Test Complex in Springfield, received the award, meant to push to reality “multiple use cases for personal travel and delivery of goods across the state of Ohio,” the FlyOhio organization said in a release.

The NASA program is meant to further an “advance air mobility strategy” focused on the movement of people and goods. Such a strategy may incorporate both drones and flying vehicles sometimes called “flying cars.” These vehicles could be piloted and autonomous.