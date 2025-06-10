State auditor: Dayton Metro Library fiscal officer must repay $1,754

Breaking: NEW DETAILS: CJ plans to demolish old ‘Ice House’ downtown

By Sydney Dawes
31 minutes ago
The Ohio Auditor of State ordered Dayton Metro Library’s former fiscal officer to pay back $1,754 because of “untimely” filings for payroll withholdings.

Late fees were listed as findings for recovery — a finding that public money was misspent — against the library employee, according to the library’s 2023 state audit. That 37-page report was released this week.

Penalties occurred after a few federal tax forms were filed late in the library’s second and fourth quarters in 2021.

Under Ohio law, public officials are “strictly liable for all public money received or collected by them or their subordinates,” according to a May 27 letter that Ohio Auditor Keith Faber sent to the Dayton Metro Library Board of Trustees.

The library board accepted Sanders’ resignation in 2023, according to library records.

“Former Fiscal Officer Christina Sanders was responsible for the timely remittance of payroll withholdings to the appropriate authority,” Faber wrote.

The state auditor’s office issued the finding for recovery against Sanders and her bonding company, The Cincinnati Insurance Company. Payment to the library’s general fund was ordered by the state.

A Dayton Metro Library spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment about the audit report .

