State OKs $78 million for ‘transformational investments’ at Dayton airport

Mihalik’s request says the apron will have “development-ready airside hangar sites,” and there is a “major end user with existing operations on the campus that is considering a strategic expansion into the site, including a major new line of business that would be unique across multiple states.”

State Senator Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, on Monday announced that the Ohio Controlling Board approved the funding, which comes from the All Ohio Future Fund.

“Enhancing the surrounding area of Dayton International attracts not only airlines but other private companies looking to use the airport to fit their business needs,” he said in a statement. “The opportunities this project brings for economic growth to the entire region are substantial.”

The All Ohio Future Fund was created in the 2024-2025 state operating budget to provide $750 million in investment to Ohio communities with site-readiness and site-preparation economic development projects.

State officials said the Ohio Department of Development received about 40 applications seeking funding from the All Ohio Future Fund. The Controlling Board on Monday approved releasing funding for four projects.

Ohio Controlling Board request documents say that the total cost of the Dayton airport project will be about $96 million.

Construction of a new airport apron and the rehabilitation of an existing apron is expected to cost about $72 million; the airport taxiway should cost about $9.9 million; and the surface transportation investments are expected to be around $14.3 million.

State officials say the project will increase the Dayton airport’s capacity for new hangars to support future economic development projects.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into preparing a site for development, so we’re literally laying the groundwork for future jobs and economic development in these communities,” Lt. Governor Jim Tressel said in a statement. “We’ve already generated interest in these locations, and by proactively preparing them with needed infrastructure, these sites won’t be vacant for long.”

The Dayton airport and the surrounding property has been turned into a hub of logistics, distribution, manufacturing and aerospace companies.

Sierra Nevada Corp. is creating multiple hangars at the airport, and Joby is working to open a new plant that produces components for its electric air taxi aircraft.

Amazon, Crocs and other companies have warehouses and distribution facilities around the airport that combined employ thousands of people.