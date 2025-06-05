State puts $11.5M toward local brownfield remediation projects

The local projects are:

Butler County

• $2.8 million for structure demolition and the removal of concrete slabs, footers, parking surfaces and demolition debris at the former Mohawk Paper site in Hamilton.

Darke County

• $131,000 to a former gas station in the village of Palestine. The funds will go toward an environmental assessment, asbestos survey and the pending demolition of a long abandoned gas station.

Greene County

• $875,000 for the former Applied Sciences quarry site in Greene County. The project involves the removal of an underground storage tank and ecological treatment of the Cedarville Sportsman Lake.

• $1.7 million for the Greene County Jail and administrative offices in Xenia. The project will remove asbestos and waste from government buildings containing the Greene County Jail and county administrative offices, followed by a full demolition.

Miami County

• $300,000 for a former salvage and scrap metal recycling facility in Miami County. The funds will go toward soil, groundwater and vapor assessments to evaluate soil, groundwater, and vapor conditions to determine remediation needs.

Montgomery County

• $154,000 for the former Cheerhart Cleaners building in Kettering. Contamination from the former drycleaning site has reportedly impacted soil, groundwater and soil gas. Remediation will go towards monitoring contaminants and protecting groundwater.

• $132,000 for the Twyman Building in Dayton. Funds will go toward asbestos abatement, hazardous waste removal and the demolition of a former commercial structure.

• $529,000 for the Advance Mold & Tool Company in Trotwood. The project includes groundwater remediation at an industrial site with a history of contamination.

• $826,000 for the former Valley View Junior High School in Farmersville. The project involves asbestos abatement, universal waste removal and the demolition of two former school buildings on a property targeted for redevelopment.

• $1.8 million toward the Trotwood Sears redevelopment at the Salem Mall. The project includes asbestos and hazardous waste removal, along with interior demolition at the former department store. The site will soon be home to a mixed-use community space including a food hall, small business incubator, workforce development center, and the Funk Music Hall of Fame and Exhibition Center.

Warren County

• $2.5 million to the former Towne Mall project in Middletown. The project is centered on the demolition of multiple structures at the former Towne Mall in preparation for a substantial redevelopment project.

• $300,000 assessment in Franklin. The funds will go toward environmental assessments at a former downtown industrial site.

This is the 10th round of funding since the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program was created in 2021. The program funds the assessment and clean up of “industrial, commercial, and institutional brownfield sites that are abandoned, idled, or underutilized due to a known or potential release of hazardous substances or petroleum,” the state explained in a press release.

“Over the years, we’ve helped transform hundreds of unsafe, blighted, and abandoned sites into new centers of opportunity across Ohio,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Through this program, we’re building stronger, safer neighborhoods and turning yesterday’s liabilities into tomorrow’s assets.”

