State regulators approve new AES Ohio electric bill formats

Five main sections of AES Ohio’s bills are changed: account summary, message center, metered electric service, price-to-compare (PTC), and information the customer may find helpful when reading and paying a bill.

Readers might recall that AES Ohio announced new billing software in May, making necessary a new budget billing end date for customers with outstanding balances.

Customers on budget billing received their settle-up credit or balance due in their June bill statements, the utility said in May.

Budget billing calculates each customer’s bill based on a residence’s historic usage. That account is billed the same amount each month , ending the year with either a credit or a balance due.

The new bill format reflects a billing system that AES Ohio (once known as Dayton Power & Light) calls the “AES Customer Ecosystem” or “ACE.”

“Upon its implementation, ACE will constitute a comprehensive billing, customer information, and data and operations management system,” the electric company said in a June filing with the PUCO. “AES Ohio requests that the new bill formats be effective on August 6, 2024, coincident with the implementation of ACE.”

There were problems when the system was introduced in Indiana, according to news sources there.

Nearly 62,000 AES Indiana customers experienced problems after the new billing system went live in November 2023, the Mirror Indy news site reported. For some customers in that service area, AES withdrew a monthly payment multiple times, the site reported.

That was about 12% of all service area customers, according to a filing with Indiana utility regulators.

“The company is focused on resolving billing errors as quickly as possible,” AES Indiana told state regulators there. “However, there is no one-size-fits-all solution, and resolving these issues requires individual attention and tailored support.”

Schilling said there have been no complaints about the AES Ohio billing system so far.