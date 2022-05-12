State Route 725 closed in Greene County following crash

State Route 725 is closed in both directions following a crash in Sugarcreek Twp. in Greene County.
The toad is closed between River Edge Circle and Schnebly Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Initial reports indicated a truck was on its side with heavy damage. Information on injuries was not available.
The crash was reported in the 2300 block of state Route 725.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
