State sales, income tax collection increases could help local government, library funds

The public library fund and local government fund each get about 1.7% of the state’s general revenue fund which is made up predominately by sales and income tax. The auditor’s office noted that those two revenue streams have experienced fluctuations since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The funds typically grow year over year, the auditor’s office said, but in 2020 it fell 0.2%.

Montgomery County and Dayton stand to make the most money from the local government fund. Montgomery County is expected to receive about $10.5 million and Dayton will get about $8.5 million. The local government fund stands to disburse about $25 million next year and the money is divided based on the number of residents a jurisdiction has and its property value.

Keith said the county uses the money to carry out state responsibilities that local governments do like elections and operating the justice system. Meanwhile, Keith said municipalities and others can use the money as part of their general revenue fund and spend it on things like police, fire and roads.

The Public Library Fund is also set to see a bump. The Dayton Metro Library is set to receive about $21 million of the $26.6 million available from the fund and the auditor’s office said it is particularly important to them because it makes up about 50% of their annual revenue.

The other library districts in the county received funds as well and the money is divided up by using a formula that accounts for each library district’s population, how many cardholders it has and the square footage of their buildings.

Combined Shape Caption George J. Rocheleau, from Beavercreek, is working on a book at the Dayton Public Library about his cousin who served in WWll. The library is in line to get more money from the public library fund in 2023 than it did has this year. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER Combined Shape Caption George J. Rocheleau, from Beavercreek, is working on a book at the Dayton Public Library about his cousin who served in WWll. The library is in line to get more money from the public library fund in 2023 than it did has this year. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

While the expected increase for the Dayton Metro Libary is good to see, the figure is more of a guideline for planning until the money is actually received, Executive Director Jeffrey Trzeciak said.

The operating costs for a library have gone up, he said. He said reading material is becoming more expensive as well as paying for and maintaining the branches throughout the county. Staffing the libraries is also becoming more expensive, he said, noting that things like the costs of healthcare have gone up.

The added funds will help the library maintain the services it provides, he said, but will likely not allow them to do new things. He said the library has been spending more money than its taken in for most years since 2015.

“We appreciate the support we receive from the state and the taxpayers locally and any increase would be welcomed but our cost is on the rise as well,” Trzeciak said. “We have to be conservative in our approach.”

Watchdog reporting

Count on the Dayton Daily News to continue to be a watchdog of taxpayers money.