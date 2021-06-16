State will pay Dayton schools $13M to settle 2011 lawsuit

“We’ll be announcing that in about three weeks,” Lolli said. “It’ll be something that will benefit the students directly, and it will also benefit the community.”

Dayton Public Schools first attempt to resolve its claims with the Ohio Department of Education years ago, and in 2009, the sides reached a partial settlement ($7.18 million to DPS), but they failed to resolve the entire dispute.

As a result in 2011, DPS sued the state. In 2012, lawsuits by the Dayton, Cleveland and Toledo school districts were consolidated. After several years of rulings in common pleas and appeals courts as well as the Ohio Supreme Court, the case was remanded back to Judge Gina R. Russo, who found in favor of the schools in September.

Russo’s ruling said from 2004-05 through 2006-07, the state improperly calculated funding tied to charter school enrollment, as well as “add-in students” who enrolled in charter schools after the state’s annual October enrollment count. She called it a “unilateral decision of ODE to ignore the statutory structure in place” for counting students in 05-07.

That resulted in the Dayton, Cleveland and Toledo school districts getting less funding than called for in the state formula.

The state board of education on Tuesday afternoon authorized the settlement, and Dayton’s school board approved the specific settlement document Tuesday night. That settlement still makes clear that “the state disputes the merits of Dayton’s claims in the lawsuit.”