Court awards Dayton schools $23 million in lawsuit against state

A Franklin County Common Pleas judge has awarded Dayton Public Schools $23.67 million in its decade-long lawsuit against the Ohio Department of Education concerning state school funding in the years 2004-05 through 2006-07.
The lawsuit says the state improperly calculated funding in those years when it came to charter school enrollment, and “add-in students” who switched enrollment status after the state’s annual October count of students.
“Our students who lost educational opportunities because of the Ohio Department of Education’s failure to follow the funding formula, are likely long gone from our district,” said DPS Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli. “But the funding that flows from the court’s decision will provide an opportunity for students filling their seats today.”
DPS emphasized that the court ruling came in the past week, and the district has not yet received the money. Ohio Department of Education officials did not immediately respond Thursday when asked if they would appeal the ruling.
The Dayton, Cleveland and Toledo school districts all sued ODE on these grounds, and their cases were consolidated in 2012. After procedural rulings in Common Pleas and appeals courts as well as the state Supreme Court, the case was remanded back to Judge Gina R. Russo, who made last week’s ruling.
Dayton Public Schools had attempted to resolve these claims with the Ohio Department of Education years ago, and in 2009, they reached a partial settlement ($7.18 million to DPS), but failed to resolve the entire dispute.
ODE had argued Dayton was barred from pursuing the remaining dispute because of language passed by the legislature later in 2009.
The court disagreed, saying “the agreement’s straightforward language … expressly reserves Dayton’s ability to pursue resolution of its remaining dispute” and plainly states that “no legislation shall have any effect whatsoever on the claims under this agreement.”