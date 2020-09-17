Court awards Dayton schools $23 million in lawsuit against state

The lawsuit says the state improperly calculated funding in those years when it came to charter school enrollment, and “add-in students” who switched enrollment status after the state’s annual October count of students.

“Our students who lost educational opportunities because of the Ohio Department of Education’s failure to follow the funding formula, are likely long gone from our district,” said DPS Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli. “But the funding that flows from the court’s decision will provide an opportunity for students filling their seats today.”