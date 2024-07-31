State’s Ohio 48 work in Oakwood temporarily suspended

ODOT said it has not determined when will work resume, but all lanes on Ohio 48 in Oakwood are open, said Loryn Bryson, spokeswoman for the state agency.

The state route is one of the most heavily traveled roadways in Dayton’s south suburbs of Montgomery County.

Ohio 48 in Oakwood has had ongoing lane closures since last summer because of the city’s $2.1 million sewer reconstruction.

The state’s work, which began on July 9, includes milling off the existing asphalt pavement surface and placing a layer of new asphalt on the entire two-mile length of Far Hills, according to the city.

It was expected to be completed by early August.

The estimated $1.75 million project was awarded to Barrett Paving Materials Inc. with the city paying $345,858, Oakwood Engineer Chris Kuzma has said.