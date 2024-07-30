NEW DETAILS: Local officials among 23 seeking Oakwood city manager job

Several local officials are among 23 applicants to become Oakwood’s next city manager, including one internal candidate.
Oakwood Law Director Robert Jacques, Washington Twp. recreation Director Mark Metzger, Miami Conservancy District Chief Engineer Donald O’Connor, Centerville public works Director Patrick Turnbull and former Vandalia City Manager Daniel Wendt all are seeking the job, according to city records.
The applicants to succeed Norbert Klopsch, who is retiring in November, include at least 15 with Ohio ties, Oakwood documents show.
Several current or former public administrators in Butler and Hamilton counties also applied for the job before Friday’s deadline, according to records.
The Management Advisory Group, LLC has been retained by Oakwood City Council to help guide the process in picking a replacement for Klopsch. He has been with the city for 32 years, 22 of them as its top administrator.
The Management Advisory Group has outlined a schedule that would involve interviewing candidates by September.
The hiring consultant has former Centerville City Manager Greg Horn on its team for this search, according to Oakwood records. The team will also include former Oakwood administrator Marc Thompson, a former Huber Heights city manager, documents show.
