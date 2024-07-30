BreakingNews
First look inside Bill’s Donut Shop after main area reopens

NEW DETAILS: Local officials among 23 seeking Oakwood city manager job

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Several local officials are among 23 applicants to become Oakwood’s next city manager, including one internal candidate.

Oakwood Law Director Robert Jacques, Washington Twp. recreation Director Mark Metzger, Miami Conservancy District Chief Engineer Donald O’Connor, Centerville public works Director Patrick Turnbull and former Vandalia City Manager Daniel Wendt all are seeking the job, according to city records.

The applicants to succeed Norbert Klopsch, who is retiring in November, include at least 15 with Ohio ties, Oakwood documents show.

Several current or former public administrators in Butler and Hamilton counties also applied for the job before Friday’s deadline, according to records.

ExploreEARLIER: Records show cost to replace Kettering Ice Arena may top $15M

The Management Advisory Group, LLC has been retained by Oakwood City Council to help guide the process in picking a replacement for Klopsch. He has been with the city for 32 years, 22 of them as its top administrator.

Credit: doug sanders

Credit: doug sanders

The Management Advisory Group has outlined a schedule that would involve interviewing candidates by September.

The hiring consultant has former Centerville City Manager Greg Horn on its team for this search, according to Oakwood records. The team will also include former Oakwood administrator Marc Thompson, a former Huber Heights city manager, documents show.

ExploreEARLIER: Warren County property values, taxes expected to jump next year
In Other News
1
Bengals singled out in state’s proposed artificial turf ban for NFL...
2
Man gets 24 years to life in prison for deadly downtown shooting of...
3
NWS confirms tornado in Warren County
4
First look inside Bill’s Donut Shop after main area reopens
5
Humane Society: Kitten set on fire in Dayton battling infection...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native who has lived in Huber Heights and Kettering. He has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 25 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top