Stillwater Center unveils inclusive playground

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday, Aug. 8 for Stillwater Center's playground, named The Cove. The playground is designed to be an inclusive and accessible space for Stillwater Center residents of all ages and abilities. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday, Aug. 8 for Stillwater Center's playground, named The Cove. The playground is designed to be an inclusive and accessible space for Stillwater Center residents of all ages and abilities. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By Sydney Dawes
17 minutes ago
X

Montgomery County’s care facility for residents with developmental disabilities or medical needs unveiled its American Rescue Plan Act-funded, all-inclusive playground for its nearly 100 residents.

For Stillwater Center residents like Jamie Young, this addition to the residential care center makes all the difference.

“This day to actually be here is just super exciting for us,” said Young’s mother Casondra Hand. She and others attended a ribbon-cutting celebration for the playground.

The new playground, called “The COVE,” has equipment that can be accessed by someone who uses a wheelchair.

Stillwater Center, located in the Clayton area, is home to people with severe developmental disabilities and other significant medical needs. County officials estimate that nearly 25% of Stillwater Center residents are children.

Karen McKeand, a nurse at Stillwater Center, helps rock Jason W., a patient at the center, on Friday, Aug. 8, during a dedication event for the center's playground, named The Cove. The playground is designed to be an inclusive and accessible space for Stillwater Center residents of all ages and abilities. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

Equipment at The COVE includes an aero-glider, a merry-go-round and swing sets. The park includes sensory stations, too, that allow residents to make music, play with a water table and more.

Young loves swing sets, but at a young age, it was no longer safe for him to use one — and accessible playground equipment in the Dayton region isn’t common, Hand said.

“I can’t wait to see Jamie and see the other residents enjoy what this is going to bring them,” she said.

The park’s name came from Stillwater Center staff, county officials said: the “C” stands for Caring, “O” for Opportunities, “V” for Visibility and “E” for empowerment.

The Montgomery County commission years back approved $709,000 in pandemic relief dollars for the construction of Stillwater Center’s playground. Stillwater Center hopes to open the playground up to other partners and community groups in the special needs community for playdates in the future.

“For our residents, especially those with complex needs, accessible recreation is essential for joy, connection and wellbeing,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “This new playground ensures everyone, regardless of age or ability, has a place to play, explore and belong.”

Stillwater Center Director Michelle Pierce-Mobley said that fun knows no age limits.

“Even the simplest experiences, like swinging or spinning on a merry-go-round, can create powerful moments of joy and connection. Everyone deserves to feel like they belong,” Pierce-Mobley said.

Casondra Hand, whose son is a resident at Stillwater Center, speaks during a dedication event on Friday, Aug. 8, for the center's playground, named The Cove. The playground is designed to be an inclusive and accessible space for Stillwater Center residents of all ages and abilities. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

In Other News
1
‘Away is Somewhere’ campaign aims to reduce waste in Montgomery County
2
New law requires older Ohioans to get driver’s ed
3
Law enforcement seize drugs from a Montgomery County major drug...
4
West Carrollton set to open new, sustainable elementary school
5
The Englewood Police Dept. Podcast: Officers aim to reach community...

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.