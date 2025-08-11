Stillwater Center unveils inclusive playground

“This day to actually be here is just super exciting for us,” said Young’s mother Casondra Hand. She and others attended a ribbon-cutting celebration for the playground.

The new playground, called “The COVE,” has equipment that can be accessed by someone who uses a wheelchair.

Stillwater Center, located in the Clayton area, is home to people with severe developmental disabilities and other significant medical needs. County officials estimate that nearly 25% of Stillwater Center residents are children.

Equipment at The COVE includes an aero-glider, a merry-go-round and swing sets. The park includes sensory stations, too, that allow residents to make music, play with a water table and more.

Young loves swing sets, but at a young age, it was no longer safe for him to use one — and accessible playground equipment in the Dayton region isn’t common, Hand said.

“I can’t wait to see Jamie and see the other residents enjoy what this is going to bring them,” she said.

The park’s name came from Stillwater Center staff, county officials said: the “C” stands for Caring, “O” for Opportunities, “V” for Visibility and “E” for empowerment.

The Montgomery County commission years back approved $709,000 in pandemic relief dollars for the construction of Stillwater Center’s playground. Stillwater Center hopes to open the playground up to other partners and community groups in the special needs community for playdates in the future.

“For our residents, especially those with complex needs, accessible recreation is essential for joy, connection and wellbeing,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “This new playground ensures everyone, regardless of age or ability, has a place to play, explore and belong.”

Stillwater Center Director Michelle Pierce-Mobley said that fun knows no age limits.

“Even the simplest experiences, like swinging or spinning on a merry-go-round, can create powerful moments of joy and connection. Everyone deserves to feel like they belong,” Pierce-Mobley said.