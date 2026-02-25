Stivers students stage ICE walkout with Dayton Public Schools’ blessing

Stivers High School students walked out of their seventh period classes on Wednesday, Feb. 25 to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Students marched around the school's soccer field, then gathered and listened to eight classmates give speeches and recite poems. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Stivers High School students walked out of their seventh period classes on Wednesday, Feb. 25 to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Students marched around the school's soccer field, then gathered and listened to eight classmates give speeches and recite poems. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
32 minutes ago
X

More than 200 students walked out of their seventh period class at Stivers School for the Arts in Dayton Wednesday to protest recent actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I’m the daughter of an immigrant who left his country to have a better chance at life for himself and his future family,” said Chelsea Ruiz, a Stivers student who spoke at the protest.

Ruiz said families like hers leave each morning not knowing if it will be the last time they speak to each other.

“The wrong behavior of this federal agency should be concerning for American democracy,” Ruiz said.

ExploreOhio public school enrollment down, charter and private up since COVID

The students chanted and walked around the perimeter of the school track, on the Dutoit Street side of Stivers. Stivers is located at 1313 E 5th St.

Students also held a moment of silence for those who have died due to ICE protests or in ICE detention.

Stivers senior Dawn Drake arranged the protest.

Stivers High School students Chelsea Ruiz (center left) and Dawn Drake (right) lead a group during a protest on Wednesday, Feb. 25 outside the school. Students walked out of their seventh period classes to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

Dayton Public Schools superintendent David Lawrence said the Stivers principal, Paul Waller, texted him last week, and school board members backed the protest. Students who wanted to attend the protest could leave school around 2:15 p.m. when classes normally get out at 3 p.m.

It’s in line with previous board actions, as Dayton Public did not sign a letter last year pledging against using diversity, equity and inclusion in the district and risked losing federal funds. The Trump administration has since dropped that push.

“This is a space where we believe in democracy and its benefits,” Lawrence said.

ExploreSee how a Dayton teacher who struggled in school aims for fun now with her students

Lawrence said parents were mostly supportive, and students whose parents were not supportive did not have to participate.

For students and staff who disagree, he said, “We have open forums for all voices. And I certainly have heard from some staff members who may not be supportive.”

Stivers student Ramah Lindsey called on fellow students to call representatives, start gardens, support community organizations and be kind to one another.

“Using your voice is powerful and using your platform the right way is necessary,” Lindsey said. “Let’s be on the right side of history.”

Stivers High School student Jules Thabit (right) speaks while classmate Sade Ali holds the microphone during a protest on Wednesday, Feb. 25 outside the school. Students walked out of their seventh period classes to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

In Other News
1
Ohio legislature bans ranked choice voting
2
Miamisburg man pleads guilty in West Carrollton OVI crash
3
Possible measles exposure reported at John Glenn International Airport...
4
Man found dead in Harrison Twp. woods identified
5
Fire that closed Rabbit Hole Books set intentionally, DFD says

About the Author

Follow Eileen McClory on facebook

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News.