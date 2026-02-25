Stivers students stage ICE walkout with Dayton Public Schools’ blessing

More than 200 students walked out of their seventh period class at Stivers School for the Arts in Dayton Wednesday to protest recent actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“I’m the daughter of an immigrant who left his country to have a better chance at life for himself and his future family,” said Chelsea Ruiz, a Stivers student who spoke at the protest.
Ruiz said families like hers leave each morning not knowing if it will be the last time they speak to each other.
“The wrong behavior of this federal agency should be concerning for American democracy,” Ruiz said.
The students chanted and walked around the perimeter of the school track, on the Dutoit Street side of Stivers. Stivers is located at 1313 E 5th St.
Students also held a moment of silence for those who have died due to ICE protests or in ICE detention.
Stivers senior Dawn Drake arranged the protest.
Dayton Public Schools superintendent David Lawrence said the Stivers principal, Paul Waller, texted him last week, and school board members backed the protest. Students who wanted to attend the protest could leave school around 2:15 p.m. when classes normally get out at 3 p.m.
It’s in line with previous board actions, as Dayton Public did not sign a letter last year pledging against using diversity, equity and inclusion in the district and risked losing federal funds. The Trump administration has since dropped that push.
“This is a space where we believe in democracy and its benefits,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said parents were mostly supportive, and students whose parents were not supportive did not have to participate.
For students and staff who disagree, he said, “We have open forums for all voices. And I certainly have heard from some staff members who may not be supportive.”
Stivers student Ramah Lindsey called on fellow students to call representatives, start gardens, support community organizations and be kind to one another.
“Using your voice is powerful and using your platform the right way is necessary,” Lindsey said. “Let’s be on the right side of history.”
