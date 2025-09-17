Stolen vehicle rams Dayton cruiser, crashes into pole during chase

A stolen vehicle allegedly rammed a Dayton police cruiser, resulting in a chase that ended with the vehicle crashing into a pole.
Medics transported the male driver to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, said Dayton police Lt. Daniel Perkins.
The man was trapped inside the vehicle and crews had to extricate him.
The incident started around 3:15 p.m. when officers found a stolen vehicle near North Gettysburg Avenue and Hoover Avenue.
The vehicle rammed a police cruiser and fled at a high rate of speed, Perkins said.
Officers initiated a pursuit, which lasted about eight minutes.
The vehicle crashed into a pole near Five Oaks Avenue and Main Street.
The Dayton Police Department Professional Standards Bureau and Traffic Services Unit are investigating.
