Breaking: Graceworks worker fired, charged with sexually abusing woman with disabilities

Stolen vehicle rams Dayton cruiser, crashes into pole during chase

Dayton police cruiser. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Dayton police cruiser. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A stolen vehicle allegedly rammed a Dayton police cruiser, resulting in a chase that ended with the vehicle crashing into a pole.

Medics transported the male driver to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, said Dayton police Lt. Daniel Perkins.

The man was trapped inside the vehicle and crews had to extricate him.

The incident started around 3:15 p.m. when officers found a stolen vehicle near North Gettysburg Avenue and Hoover Avenue.

The vehicle rammed a police cruiser and fled at a high rate of speed, Perkins said.

Officers initiated a pursuit, which lasted about eight minutes.

The vehicle crashed into a pole near Five Oaks Avenue and Main Street.

The Dayton Police Department Professional Standards Bureau and Traffic Services Unit are investigating.

In Other News
1
Family of Christian Black files medical negligence, wrongful death...
2
Trotwood man accused of shooting at Vandalia event center
3
Graceworks worker fired, charged with sexually abusing woman with...
4
Springfield man accused of filming teen in Riverside pleads guilty
5
Amazon’s new same-day delivery facility in Warren County to create 125+...

About the Author