dayton-daily-news logo
X

Stolen vehicle with missing juvenile hits deputy’s cruiser in Harrison Twp.; 1 in custody

ajc.com

Crime & Law | 9 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A juvenile reported missing out of Harrison Township was taken into custody after hitting a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser with a stolen vehicle early Friday morning.

Around 1:05 a.m., a deputy was investigating a suspicious vehicle with possible runaway juveniles in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 4855 N. Main St. in Harrison Township.

Explore1 suffers serious, non-life-threatening injuries after hit crossing the street in Harrison Twp.

While the juveniles were talking to the deputy, one got into the driver’s seat and put the vehicle in reverse. The vehicle hit the deputy’s cruiser, causing minor damage to both vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was taken into custody and a second juvenile fled on foot.

During the investigation the deputy learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Harrison Township and that the juvenile was reported as missing.

The juvenile is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center for receiving stolen property.

Just half an hour earlier, deputies were investigating a pedestrian strike that resulted in a juvenile suffering serious, but non-life-threatening injuries near the Walgreens.

Explore15 Ohioans face charges in the U.S. Capitol siege: What to know about their cases

Deputies responded near the North Main Street and Shoup Mill Road intersection at 12:25 a.m. after a juvenile was hit while crossing the street outside a marked cross walk.

The juvenile was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate both incidents.

We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top