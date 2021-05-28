Stolen vehicle with missing juvenile hits deputy’s cruiser in Harrison Twp.; 1 in custody

The juvenile is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center for receiving stolen property.

Just half an hour earlier, deputies were investigating a pedestrian strike that resulted in a juvenile suffering serious, but non-life-threatening injuries near the Walgreens.

Deputies responded near the North Main Street and Shoup Mill Road intersection at 12:25 a.m. after a juvenile was hit while crossing the street outside a marked cross walk.

The juvenile was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate both incidents.

We will update this story as more information is available.