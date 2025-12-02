‘Stranger Things’ finale to be aired at several area movie theaters: Here’s the list

Several area theaters will be included in the release of the “Stranger Things” series finale Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
The popular Netflix show finale will be released at two Cinemark theaters in Huber Heights and Beavercreek and the AMC Wester 18 in West Chester Twp.
Screenings of the two hour and five minutes final will take place in over 500 theaters across the United States and Canada.
The first four episodes of the final “Stranger Things” show was released on Netflix on on Thanksgiving Eve and the next three episodes will come out. This is the fifth season of the show.
People will be able to stream the finale in their homes on Dec. 31.
