Stutes selected as new Xenia Police Chief

“We will continue to challenge the process and explore methods of how we can be most effective and efficient in serving this community by finding local solutions to local problems,” Stutes said.

Stutes has received multiple awards recognizing his leadership and professional conduct, including the Distinguished Service Award, according to city officials. Stutes was awarded the Xenia Police Division’s highest honor in 2006, the Casey Elliot Memorial “City’s Finest Award,” which recognizes officers who set a standard of excellence.

“Captain Stutes has our complete confidence and support as he takes on this new and important role,” said Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman. “Xenia Police Division has a tradition of excellence, and I have no doubt that Captain Stutes will continue that tradition by being a professional and compassionate leader.”

Stutes will be sworn in June 10 at the Greene County Courthouse by Judge Mike Buckwalter.