BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Two more local cities propose fireworks bans, despite Ohio law
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Stutes selected as new Xenia Police Chief

Headshot of Xenia Police Captain Chris Stutes

Combined ShapeCaption
Captain Chris Stutes has been selected as the next Xenia Police Chief. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
1 hour ago
26-year Xenia police veteran replaces outgoing 46-year veteran Randy Person

XENIA — Captain Chris Stutes has been named Xenia’s new chief of police.

Stutes, a 26-year veteran of the Xenia Police Division, will take over from current chief Donald “Randy” Person, who announced his retirement last week.

Stutes was one of several candidates considered for the role, the city said in an announcement Monday.

Stutes said that he was “humbled” to have been selected for the role.

“The Xenia Police Division has a history of being led by great leaders,” he said. “There have been many before me and there are many currently here who are talented leaders. Chief Person has positioned this ship and has it sailing in the right direction. As chief, my goal is to continue moving this ship forward and add a little extra wind to its sail.”

“We will continue to challenge the process and explore methods of how we can be most effective and efficient in serving this community by finding local solutions to local problems,” Stutes said.

ExplorePerson retiring as Xenia police chief after 46 years with agency

Stutes has received multiple awards recognizing his leadership and professional conduct, including the Distinguished Service Award, according to city officials. Stutes was awarded the Xenia Police Division’s highest honor in 2006, the Casey Elliot Memorial “City’s Finest Award,” which recognizes officers who set a standard of excellence.

“Captain Stutes has our complete confidence and support as he takes on this new and important role,” said Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman. “Xenia Police Division has a tradition of excellence, and I have no doubt that Captain Stutes will continue that tradition by being a professional and compassionate leader.”

Stutes will be sworn in June 10 at the Greene County Courthouse by Judge Mike Buckwalter.

In Other News
1
Dayton Air Show to introduce new management team
2
Downtown Dayton parking: There’s an app for that now
3
NEW DETAILS: Two more local cities propose fireworks bans, despite Ohio...
4
Third Perk plans to open West Dayton restaurant
5
Dayton woman outside disabled car struck, killed on I-70 near...

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top