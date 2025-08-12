Sueño to host pop-up at Kettering bar with tacos, Mexican street food

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The pop-up event will take place from 4-6 p.m. featuring a taco bar with Mexican street food. Guests can expect house made heirloom corn tortillas with carne asada and a seasonal vegetarian option, sikil pak, guacamole and street corn.

All proceeds from the event will go to D20.

Dimmick, who lives near the Kettering bar, said he wanted to collaborate with D20 after the owners posted on Reddit that the bar was in need of some help.

“When I saw that post, I said, ‘Okay, we need to get together and do something and maybe turn a mellow Sunday into a night that’s bigger,’” Dimmick said.

Chrissy Sparks, who has owned and operated the bar with her husband, Andrew, for almost nine years, said their traffic is down about a quarter to a third of what it was prior to Covid.

“It’s been really, really difficult to recover from COVID and just a bunch of other economic factors too,” Sparks said. “We just wanted to be open and straightforward about the fact that we want to continue being here for the community and we want to continue operating in the way we have.”

D20 is a board game bar known for being a welcoming space for Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering players. The bar is family-friendly and features a wide variety of beer on tap as well as a large list of non alcoholic options.

“I think what I was first drawn to when I met them here was the really intentional effort to create space for those who might not have many options,” Dimmick said. “It’s really important through hospitality that we do what we can to create, in this case, or enhance community.”

Over the last two years, Sueño has been intentional in getting their brand out into the suburbs. They’ve made appearances at farmers markets and sampled product at Dorothy Lane Market.

“We can be down there and keep doing what we do to the best of our ability and hope that word spreads or we can be proactive and get out,” Dimmick said. “Obviously, the further you get out from downtown, even less folks have heard about what we’re doing. It’s not just us — it’s everyone.”

Dimmick hopes events like this helps get the word out about Sueño and its food.

MORE DETAILS

D20 is open 2-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-11 p.m. Sunday.

Those that attend will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three $100 gift cards to be used at Sueño, Tender Mercy, Dozo or Three Birds.

For more information, visit the bar’s Facebook (@D20Bar) or Instagram (@d20abarwithcharacters) pages.