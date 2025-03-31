Sunday storms leave trees down, homes damaged, power out for thousands

During Sunday’s storms, the National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a Tornado Warning that tracked across much of the two counties, with the agency reporting seeing several small circulations in central and southern Warren County around 9 p.m.

That warning came with a severe thunderstorm that moved through those counties and southern Greene County before moving out of the area at around 10 p.m.

Damage reports came soon after.

At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced Interstate 71 was closed in both directions near the Ohio 41 exit in Jeffersonville in eastern Greene County due to utility lines and debris on the road.

In the 100 block of Valley Street northeast of downtown Dayton near Keowee Street, parts of a building’s brick façade collapsed. The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center said there were no injuries reported.

In Butler County, emergency crews responded to reports of trees down on Trenton Road in St. Clair Twp., and later reported multiple trailers pushed off their foundation in a trailer park on Hamilton-Trenton Road. Issues with the power led New Miami schools to close Monday.

The NWS received several reports of wind damage from Warren County later in the night, including trailers overturned near South Lebanon and a utility pole down near Butlerville, with more reports of trees knocked down and damage to homes across the county. The Warren County Career Center was closed Monday due to a power outage, canceling all adult education daytime classes and moving all other students to remote learning.

The Warren County Emergency Management Agency team was out doing assessments Monday morning.

The storms primarily moved through the county in two paths: one from Franklin Twp. to Wayne Twp., and the other from Mason to Harveysburg, said Sydney Renner, Warren County EMA operations manager.

Damage was scattered throughout the county, mainly trees and power lines down. There were reports of homes with roof damage in Franklin Twp., Turtlecreek Twp., South Lebanon, Kings Mills and Wayne Twp. There also were outbuildings with damage. Camp Cedar in Kings Mills had multiple campers, RVs flipped to the side, Renner said.

“Warren County EMA was activated during the storms monitoring the event and available to work with first responders and partners to address any unmet needs. Once the sun came up, the EMA team performed damage assessments throughout the county. These assessments allow us another opportunity to address any unmet needs and document damages,” Renner said.

Documented damage is sent to the National Weather Service and Ohio EMA.

At 11 p.m., AES reported 4,205 customers without power, with larger pockets of outages in West Dayton, Kettering, Jeffersonville, south Xenia and around Waynesville. Duke Energy reported about 1,000 customers in the dark in a path from around New Miami through Monroe to the Warren County Airport area.

By 8 a.m. Monday, hundreds remained without power, especially in Warren County, where AES and Duke Energy reported a total of more than 800 power customers in the dark.

Monday morning, the NWS announced it would conduct two storm surveys following the storms, with one focusing on northern Butler, Warren and Clinton counties, including Monroe, Waynesville and Harveysburg, and a second focusing on southern Warren County into Clinton County, including Mason, Morrow and New Vienna.